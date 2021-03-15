Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $35.10 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $35.10 million and $1.41 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00016484 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,227,356 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

Buying and Selling Navcoin

