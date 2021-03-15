NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $164.05 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 51.7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.32 or 0.00011168 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $164.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.77 or 0.00453740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00062143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00096896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.00520193 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,565,026 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

