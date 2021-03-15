NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 25.7% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00010694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.86 billion and $174.48 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00453436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00546203 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,599,661 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

