Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.98 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $39.98 million and $1.18 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005796 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,609,502 coins and its circulating supply is 17,213,944 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

