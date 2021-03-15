Needham & Company LLC Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $107.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.