Needham & Company LLC Lowers Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target to $14.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GMDA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,509. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $214.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

