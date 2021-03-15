Neo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $775.30 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. Neo has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $775.30 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.59 or 0.00455390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00555886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

