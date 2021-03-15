Neovasc Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:NVC)

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neovasc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neovasc’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Shares of TSE NVC opened at C$1.78 on Monday. Neovasc has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$6.07.

In other Neovasc news, Director Paul Geyer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.09 per share, with a total value of C$27,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at C$107,163.30.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

