Neovasc Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Neovasc in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neovasc’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Neovasc stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

