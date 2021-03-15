Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Tops $0.55

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $25.56 million and $408,216.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.39 or 0.00666546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

