Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $386.93 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $386.93 million and $52.28 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,399.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.49 or 0.03171112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.00358350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.07 or 0.00932751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.96 or 0.00391783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.00335569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00241292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,273,408,244 coins and its circulating supply is 24,285,801,494 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

