NEST Protocol (NEST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.97 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $77.92 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.20 or 0.00452637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00061144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00095340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.32 or 0.00568154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,970,331,565 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.