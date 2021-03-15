Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $485.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $472.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $518.02 on Monday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 74.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Netflix by 5.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 754 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 15.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

