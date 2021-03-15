NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.43 Million

Brokerages predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post sales of $310.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.68 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $229.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $60,261.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,513 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.