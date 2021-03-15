Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NBO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.39. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,460. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 180.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 153,101 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

