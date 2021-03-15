NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 291,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 517,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
NRBO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.
The company has a market cap of $92.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRBO)
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.
Featured Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.