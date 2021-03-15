Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 266.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00076655 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00154388 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009187 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

