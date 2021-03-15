Newscrypto Price Reaches $0.33 (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $31.47 million and $174,285.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 85.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.98 or 0.00452578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00095169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00069130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.91 or 0.00569137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

