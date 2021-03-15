Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0011

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $21.87 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.59 or 0.00455390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00555886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

