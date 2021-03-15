NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.70. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,740. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

