Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $155.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $157.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $1,876,875.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock worth $6,348,629 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

