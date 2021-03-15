Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 77.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,050.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,019.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,747.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

