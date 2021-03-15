NEXT.coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78,877.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $78,877.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,731.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.11 or 0.00952136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00351577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00028851 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000819 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001980 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

