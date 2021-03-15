Nexus Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $79.92 million and approximately $924,102.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002095 BTC on major exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,004,342 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

