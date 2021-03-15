NFT Index (NFTI) Price Hits $603.27 on Major Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $603.27 or 0.01106875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 26% against the US dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $397,910.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.45 or 0.00452189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00052575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00096610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.88 or 0.00550226 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

