Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.59

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 78667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

NLSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

