NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 971.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 58,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 970,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $121,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.47. 173,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average of $132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

