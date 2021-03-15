NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $143.03. 69,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.11. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

