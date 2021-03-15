NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $38.80 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $38.80 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NIO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth $219,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $438,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 12,518.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910,916 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NIO by 672.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,359 shares during the period.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.