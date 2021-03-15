Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $77,062.69 and approximately $13.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

