NIX Price Tops $0.24 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 70% higher against the dollar. One NIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $132,998.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,526.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.85 or 0.03166417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00358831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $530.48 or 0.00938475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.89 or 0.00387230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.00335665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00242204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00022001 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,934,031 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

