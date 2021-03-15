Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NFTI opened at $0.20 on Monday. Nofire Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Nofire Technologies Company Profile
