Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NFTI opened at $0.20 on Monday. Nofire Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Nofire Technologies Company Profile

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

