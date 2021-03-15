Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,871 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $850,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $20.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,029.95. 28,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,019.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,747.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

