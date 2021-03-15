Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 166,509 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,509 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $136,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,599,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.88. The company had a trading volume of 51,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.