Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 64,561 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,561 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $64,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 315.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 63,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

