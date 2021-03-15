Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $59,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $101,666,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after acquiring an additional 335,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.00. 17,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,046. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day moving average is $233.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

