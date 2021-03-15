Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 161,623 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 161,623 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $98,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 463,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

