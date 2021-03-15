Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,424 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $46,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $467,691,000 after acquiring an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,270. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

