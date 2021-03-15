Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $104,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $490.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $549.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.