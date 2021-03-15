Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $100,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,228.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,093,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,767,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $448.01. 22,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,594. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

