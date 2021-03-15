Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $61.92 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $61,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,931. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

