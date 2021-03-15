Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $96.88 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,893 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $96,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,609. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $206.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,433 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

