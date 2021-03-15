Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,439 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $127,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.46. The company had a trading volume of 141,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148,397. The stock has a market cap of $290.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.47 and a 200 day moving average of $221.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.