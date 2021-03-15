Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 151,451 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,451 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 941,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $103,067,000 after acquiring an additional 316,698 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,373,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $116.94. 58,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $207.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.