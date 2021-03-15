Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,893 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $95,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

