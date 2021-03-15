Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 255.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,241 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $89,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,259,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $776,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.19. The company had a trading volume of 174,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,405. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 139.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.65. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

