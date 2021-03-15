Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 47,702 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,702 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.4% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $356,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Alibaba Group by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,668,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 312,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,466,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $614.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

