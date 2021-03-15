Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 61,195 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61,195 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $71,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $509.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,729. The company has a market cap of $225.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

