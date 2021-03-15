Noodles & Company Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noodles & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.96 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $542.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,259 shares of company stock worth $184,308. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 267,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 262,397 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

