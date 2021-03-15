Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 13,730 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $538,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 124,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,038. The firm has a market cap of $335.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,793 shares of company stock worth $9,582,941. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

